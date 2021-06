L’arbitro sbaglia il punteggio in Ostapenko-Kasatkina: la lettone vince il secondo set e poi il match

Kasatkina broke back for 5-5, Penko yelled 'Сука!'

Literal meaning is 'bitch' but also used as 'shit' or 'fuck' to describe unpleasant situation (that's what Penko did, imo.)

Line ump reported. Penko referred to her as stupid snitch ('ябеда тупая'). Line ump reported it as well. https://t.co/LpuwqD4q6i