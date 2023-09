Berrettini: il video dell’infortunio e del ritiro

Matteo Berrettini let out a scream after he got injured at the US Open.

He laid there for a moment & then just yelled at the top of his lungs.

There was obviously physical pain in this scream.

But also a ton of emotional pain as well.

Awful. 💔

pic.twitter.com/wMXl0GD7fW

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023