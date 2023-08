Sabalenka e il toccante messaggio all’amica in tribuna: “Tieni duro”

Aryna Sabalenka gives emotional message to her friend in the crowd:

“She’s my friend. I’m not sure if I can say, but I wish you to stay strong. I know you’ll win your fight. Guys, you need to support this girl. She’s fighting something really tough in life. I’m with you” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iuzyza0h4P

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 10, 2023