Roland Garros, day 4: i risultati del tabellone di singolare maschile

Secondo turno

[1] N. Djokovic b. A. Molcan 6-2 6-3 7-6(4)

A. Bedene b. P. Cuevas 4-6 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4

[18] G. Dimitrov b. B. Coric 6-0 6-4 6-3

[15] D. Schwartzman b. J. Munar 2-6 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 6-2

[9] F. Auger-Aliassime b. [Q] C. Ugo Carabelli 6-0 6-3 6-4

F. Krajinovic b. [Q] B. Gojo 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-1

[26] B. Van de Zandschulp v. F. Fognini 6-4 7-6(2) 3-2 rit.

[WC] C. Moutet b. [5] R. Nadal

[3] A. Zverev b. S. Baez 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5

B. Nakashima b. T. Griekspoor 7-6(6) 6-4 6-2

[23] J. Isner b. [WC] G. Barrere 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6(5)

[Q] B. Zapata Miralles b. [13] T. Fritz 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-3

[10] C. Norrie b. J. Kubler 6-3 6-4 6-3

[21] K. Khachanov b. H. Dellien 4-6 6-4 7-6(1) 6-3

[27] S. Korda vs R. Gasquet

[6] C. Alcaraz b. A. Ramos 6-1 6-7(7) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4