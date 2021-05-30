Roland Garros: day 1, risultati del singolare maschile

Primo turno
[6] A. Zverev b. [Q] O. Otte 3-6 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-0
[Q] R. Safiullin b. [Q] C. Taberner 7-6(4) 1-6 6-0 6-2
L. Djere b. C. Moutet 6-3 6-7(10) 7-6(2) 7-5
M. Kecmanovic b. [25] D. Evans 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4
[23] K. Khachanov b. J. Vesely 6-1 6-2 6-3
K. Nishikori b. [Q] A. Giannessi 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3 4-6 6-4
[Q] H. Laaksonen b. Y. Hanfmann 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-2
[11] R. Bautista-Agut b. [Q] M.M. Vilella 6-4 6-4 6-2
A. Davidovich Fokina b. M. Kukushkin 6-4 6-4 6-3
[Q] B. Van De Zandschulp b. [19] H. Hurkacz 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-2 6-4
F. Fognini b. G. Barrere 6-4 6-1 6-4
M. Fucsovics b. G. Simon 6-4 6-1 7-6(5)
P. Andujar-Alba b. [4] D. Thiem 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4
[5] S. Tsitsipas b. J. Chardy 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1
[WC] E. Couacaud b. E. Gerasimov 7-6(3) 6-4 6-3
[12] P. Carreno-Busta b. N. Gombos 6-3 6-4 6-3
M. Giron b. [16] G. Dimitrov 2-6 4-6 7-5 3-0 rit.
G. Pella b. D.E. Galan Riveros 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5
[Q] M. McDonald b. E. Ruusuvuori 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3
[22] C. Garin b. J.I. Londero 3-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-2